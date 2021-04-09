Nadal and Djokovic would only meet in the Monte Carlo final

Rafael Nadal, eleven times champion and current world number three, can only be found with number 1 Novak Djokovic at the end of Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000, as determined by the draw for the box carried out this Friday and which has placed the Balearic on the side of now No. 2, the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The 34-year-old manacorí will make his debut this season on clay, taking on the French Adrian mannarino or to a player from the qualifying phase. In the round of 16 he would face the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and in the quarters he would face his compatriot Roberto Bautista (premiere with Taylor Fritz) or the Russian Andrey Rublev. In the semifinals, he duel with Daniil Medvedev.

The canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, new pupil of the director of the Rafa Nadal Academy, Toni Nadal, goes in the opposite part to Rafa and has a complicated debut against the Chilean specialist Cristian Garín.

Djokovic, 33, will start against the Catalan Albert ramos or the Italian Jannik Sinner. He would then meet the Miami champion, the Polish Hubert Hurkacz (eighth), the German Alexander Zverev (fourth) and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (semifinals).

Novak Djokovic (Srb / 1) -Hubert Hurkacz (Pol / 13)

David Goffin (Bel / 11) -Alexander Zverev (Ale / 5)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre / 4) -Cristian Garín (Chi / 15)

Gael Monfils (Fra / 10) -Matteo Berrettini (Ita / 8)

Andrey Rublev (Rus / 6) -Roberto Bautista (Esp / 9)

Grigor Dimitrov-Rafa Nadal (Esp / 3)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg / 7) -Pablo Carreño (Esp / 12)

Fabio Fognini (Ita / 15) -Daniil Medvedev (Rus / 2)

Nadal will seek the twelfth crown after having dominated from 2005 to 2012 and between 2016 and 2018. His previous participation, in 2019 because the 2020 edition was canceled, ended with a defeat in the semifinals against the current champion, the Italian Fabio Fognini.

It will be Rafa’s reappearance after saying goodbye in the Australian Open quarter-finals and then having given up the ‘indoor’ in Rotterdam, to give rest to his back, and the Miami Masters 1000, thinking about the clay given the pandemic situation.

First round

Albert Ramos (Esp) -Jannik Sinner (Ita)

Gael Monfils (Fra / 10) -Pablo Andújar (Esp)

Lucas Pouille (Fra) -Alex de Minaur (Aus)

Taylor Fritz (USA) -Roberto Bautista (Esp / 9)

Pablo Carreño (Esp / 12) -Qualy

Second round

Qualy or Adrian Mannarino (Fra) -Rafa Nadal (Esp / 3)

Djokovic, the best in the tournament in 2013 and 2015, has also not played since he renewed his status as king of the Australian Open, despite an abdominal injury.

Missing top-10 Roger Federer, which will greatly limit his presence on clay and has not played since his return in Doha, and Dominic Thiem, in a certain crisis of confidence as he himself has recognized. Canadian Denis Shapovalov, twelfth in the ranking, has also resigned.

The competition table of the 2021 Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000