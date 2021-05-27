Nadal and Djokovic will not be able to relive the final of Roland Garros

05/27/2021 at 5:47 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Rafael Nadal and the serbian Novak Djokovic They will not be able to relive the final of Roland Garros last year, since the draw carried out this Thursday in Paris has placed them on the same side of the picture. Also the swiss Roger Federer is on that part of the journey, so he would meet Djokovic in the quarterfinals if they both reach that stage of the competition.

The upper part includes the most successful tennis players, with 59 Grand Slam titles, compared to those in the lower part, who only add 1, the United States Open last year of the Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Nadal, who seeks to add his twenty-first Grand Slam, the fourteenth on the Parisian clay, will start his career against Australian Alexei Popyrin, 61 of the world at 21 years old.

If the ranking hierarchy is respected, his rival in the round of 16 would be the young Italian Jannik Sinner, whom he defeated in the quarterfinals in the last edition, but currently, at 19, is ranked 19 in the world. In the quarterfinals the Balearic should meet the Russian Andrey Rublev, his executioner in the last edition of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000.

Nadal and Djokovic could play their 58th duel in a hypothetical semifinal of Roland Garros, after the Spanish defeated the world number 1 in the last two games, the final in Paris last year and this edition in Rome, which places him in a face-to-face victory for the Serbian. particular.

Djokovic has had more luck in the draw. He will debut against the American Tennys Sandgren and should not find rivals of stature until the quarters against Federer.

On the other side of the picture, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number 2, will try to overcome the first round in Paris for the first time against the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, before finding himself in a hypothetical quarter-final against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who makes his debut against Frenchman Jéremy Chardy.

The austrian Dominic Thiem, fourth in the world, double finalist at Roland Garros, will start against the Spanish Pablo Andújar and his route to a new final intersects in the quarters with that of the German Alexander Zverev.