Nadal and Djokovic quell the Italian rebellion

06/07/2021 at 10:09 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran (Paris)

The Italian rebellion will have to wait at least one more year. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic put an end to the illusions of Jannik Siner and Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros. The two Italian talents still have a way to learn. Both the 13-time tournament champion and the No. 1 are in Paris for other battles. The round of 16 match is just one more step on the way to the final on June 13.

Even if neither Nadal nor Djokovic did not start well both went to the end of the Philippe Chatrier with the best sensations. The champion defeating Sinner by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0 and Djokovic with a small start scare against Musetti that snatched the first two sets in the ‘tie break’ by 7-6 (9) and 7- 6 (2) but that ended up dominating 6-0, 6-0 and 4-0 and withdrew with the excuse of back cramps, the result of tension and nerves, but also “out of respect for the public & rdquor ;, according to He said. He did not know how to suffer.

Uncovered

Sinner started out on the rampage with a furious attack and forceful blows that echoed like shots at the nearly empty Philippe Chatrier. Nadal had a hard time returning those shots. The show lasted right until Sinner went ahead 5-3 to snatch the first set from him..

At that moment, the 19-year-old Italian tennis player disappeared from the fight. He lost his serve on target and with a double fault (5-5), he complained of problems with his lenses to go to the locker room and when he returned to the court it was to give up his serve and the first set in 63 minutes.

35 SETS WITHOUT LOSING

Nadal no longer gave him more options. From 3-5 he won 8 games in a row to get 4-0 in the second set and only gave up three more games.

In two hours and 17 minutes he put an end to the Italian rebellion, added his 104 victory at Roland Garros and reached the quarterfinals for the 15th time without giving up a set. He’s already been 35 in a row. “I have gone to more and I have finished very well & rdquor ;, he said.

His next rival will be the Argentine Diego Schwartzman who beat the German Jean-Lennard Struff by 7-6 (11), 6-4 and 7-5. An old friend whom he has beaten twice in Paris, most recently in the semi-finals last year.

PLAYING PARCHIS

The last step before the clash with Djokovic. He said he saw little of his rival’s game. “I haven’t seen him much, he was playing Parcheesi. I’ve seen loose stitches. From 4-4 until the end of the ‘tie break’, and then I started preparing, showering, bandages & mldr;. I don’t know if Novak has won by an incredible level or by demerit of Musetti. In the end he retired, right? & Rdquor ;.

SPECTACULAR REACTION

Those who saw it will explain it to you. Djokovic started unknown, worse than Nadal. In 2 hours and 20 minutes, Musetti had him on the ropes snatching the first two sets in the ‘tie break’. The Serbian moved around the track without conviction, slow and made unforced errors (35). He went to the locker room in search of solving the bird.

“I changed my underwear and took the opportunity to mentally restore myself to breathe a little and come back as a new player. I played like I should have played in the beginning& rdquor ;, he explained.

The change was spectacular. On the way back it was another. The third set was scored in 24 minutes and without giving up a game. He repeated the same result and improved the return to the Phlippe Chatrier in 21 minutes, with four games lost (16 points in a row) and giving up only four points. Musetti was knocked out and in the fifth at 4-0, humiliated, he chose to leave.

Djokovic will be back at the center on Wednesday and again against an Italian tennis player, Matteo Berretini who, after the retirement of Roger Federer, awaits him without wearing himself out.