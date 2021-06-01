Nadal and Djokovic enter the scene

05/31/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol-Galceran

“I’m going for the title at Roland Garros. I see myself with options to beat anyone, even Rafa & rdquor ;, he threatened Novak Djokovic after winning the Belgrade tournament. The world number 1 threw the glove at all his rivals in Paris and especially at Rafael Nadal, loading himself with pressure, in a career of seven games and 15 days in which the Serbian and the 13-time champion of the tournament are the two top favorites.

So much Nadal What Djokovic They have been confident and prepared for the challenge in Paris where the draw for the draw has placed them on the same path until they meet in the semifinals, if the two reach this round. Before that clash there are four games left.

The first today, in the third turn, Nadal will play (not before 4:00 pm, Eurosport) against the Australian Alexei Popyrin (62nd world). Djokovic will do it at night and without an audience in the stands due to the forced curfew at 9:00 p.m. in France. The world number 1 will open fire with the American Tennys Sandgren (66).

While Nadal Y Djokovic start their pulse, today Roger Federer, has made his debut in the tournament after two years of absence, with very different aspirations but with a resounding victory against the Kazakh Dennis Istomin which he sent to the Phlippe Chatrier locker room in just over an hour and a half by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3.

Federer He had only played three games this season with two losses and until the last moment he was hesitant to come to Paris where he had not played since reaching the semifinals against Nadal in 2019.

Happy return

Relaxed, comfortable and playing at leisure, the former number 1 unleashed all his hitting magic, including a passing between the legs, which made spectators eager to see and celebrate the return of the Swiss to their feet. Nothing to do with the game that a couple of weeks ago he lost with Pablo Andújar in Geneva.

“I felt fresh in my legs and better than in Geneva and that helps. It is a pleasure to be here in Paris again, on this court and with an audience in the stands, “said Federer. His next round tomorrow, against Marin Cilic, will be something else. The Croatian tennis player, not in his best moment either, played against Federer the 2017 Wimbledon Finals and the 2018 Australian Open.

Medvedev without problems

The premiere of Daniil Medvedev at Roland Garros where in his last four appearances he had never made it past the first round before. The Russian tennis player, currently world number 2, who, as he had said, does not like to “get his socks dirty with the earth”, has had no problem doing it this time to get rid of the Kazakh Alexander Bublik by 6-3, 6-3 and 7-5. “The best was not the result but how I felt and played on the court & rdquor ;, has valued the Russian tennis player.

Much more trouble has he had Jannik Sinner to overcome the first round against the French Jean Pierre Humbert. The 19-year-old Italian tennis player needed all five sets and saved a match ball in the fourth (5-4), before winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7- 5 and 6-4.