Nadal and Djokovic can sign their semifinal duel today

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic they can sign today a 58th chapter of the greatest classic of men’s professional tennis. Although they must first overcome two uncomfortable obstacles, with top-10 quality, the Argentine Diego schwartzman and the italian Matteo berrettini.

Nadal will open the men’s day, around three in the afternoon, against his well-known friend ‘Peque’, 28 years old and 10th ATP. The thirteen-time champion of the tournament, 35 years old and No. 37, was seen on the dirt tour lifting the trophies of the Godó and RomeWhile there was no news of the South American until Paris arrived, where the painting has also acted in his favor.

The way to the quarterfinals of Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman

Nadal is attentive to his rival’s streak, “who is confidently winning matches after a difficult time on gravel. When that happens and in a tournament like this you start to win, you feel stronger because you really want to do well. It will be with that extra motivation. It is always difficult to play against Diego ”. And what will he not say to measure himself against the king of the land: “It is better to think of something else and not that Rafa is on the other side of the net, in everything he has done at Roland Garros,” said the Buenos Aires native.

The record indicates 10-1 in favor of Nadal, which in the central Paris won a few months ago, in the semis, by 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6 (0), avenging his only defeat, weeks ago in the quarterfinals of Rome. In the 2018 Roland Garros quarterfinals, the Spaniard won 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

30 games in a row won, 35 sets

Nadal accumulates 30 victories in a row in this Grand Slam, his record being 39. He has dominated the last 35 sets played. “The level has been high and it is going to rise,” he announced after overwhelming Jannik Sinner in the second round, just after Novak Djokovic, 34 years old and No. 1, suffered against Lorenzo Musetti, to whom he went back two sets, physically melting the transalpine.

‘Nole’ faces the currently most consolidated Italian in the late evening. Berrettini is number 9 at 25 years old. It will be released in the quarterfinals without going through the previous tie due to the withdrawal of the Swiss Roger Federer.

The Madrid finalist has never challenged Djokovic, Rome finalist and Belgrade champion, on the ground. The Serbian won 6-2 and 6-1 at the ATP Finals in London 201.

If the omens are fulfilled, on Friday there would be Rafa Nadal’s reunion with Novak Djokovic, as in the 2020 Parisian final and in the recent one in Rome, both dominated by the Spanish.

The head to head between Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman