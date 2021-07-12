Nadal and Davidovich share training ahead of fast track season

Rafael Nadal has not played an official tournament since Roland Garros and will only make his return to the circuit at the Washington ATP 500 after deciding that he will not go to the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. In that sense, he is preparing the fast track season at his Academy together with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who will be one of the members of the Spanish Olympic team. Rafa’s goal is to get to the US Open Series in the best possible way and, thus, have chances to fight the US Open until the end.

This is how @RafaelNadal trains with @aledavidovich in the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar. LET’S GO‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/VFRYsS69dI – Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) July 12, 2021