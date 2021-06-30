“Nadal and Carolina Marín will be missed by the Olympic movement”

06/30/2021

Alexander White, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee, regretted the absences in the Tokyo Games (Japan) of the tennis player Rafael Nadal and the badminton player Carolina Marin, of which he said that “the Olympic movement will miss them.”

Nadal have decided not to go to Tokyo for sporting reasons due to their season planning and Carolina Marin for a serious injury from which he is recovering.

“We will miss them, but especially the Olympic movement. Imagining a Games without them costs a lot. Carolina he was getting a medal in almost all tournaments and you have to hope that when he recovers Carolina what we want it to be. Y Rafa it has given us a lot. The decision is tough, but we give him our full support because he is the great icon of the world sports movement, “he said.

In the list of Spanish classified tennis players for Tokyo is Carla suárez, who recently reappeared at Roland Garros after overcoming cancer.

“When I have seen in the list to Carla I have had a feeling of happiness. She has gone through a very complicated situation and when I have seen her compete recently I have told her that the important thing was not victory, but to see her compete, “he said.

“Carla It is an example for Spanish sport but also for everyone. For athletes there is no goal and there is no challenge that cannot be overcome. This is a life obstacle, a sporting obstacle, and I am glad that I am in Tokyo, “he said. White, in a press conference organized in the Spanish Olympic Committee.