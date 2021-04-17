Nadal already knows his route at the Barcelona Open

04/17/2021 at 4:55 PM CEST

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, Rafa Nadal is already focused on his next challenge, the Barcelona Open, which will be held at the RCT barcelona from April 19 to 25.

The Balearic tennis player met this Saturday the path that awaits him if he wants to win his club’s tournament for the twelfth time and the first obstacle will come out of the duel between the French Adrian Mannarino and a player from the qualifying phase.

As the table was, and always talking about assumptions, in the round of 16 Rafa would meet Kei Nishikori, the Japanese tennis player who has already won the Barcelona tournament twice but the final that he played against Rafa in 2016 was decided on the Majorcan side.

The Belgian Goffin or the Russian Khachanov would be the possible opponents of the quarterfinals While there could be a fratricidal duel in the semifinals between Nadal and Pablo Carreño if both advance in their respective eliminatory.

Tsitsipas in the fine … but be careful with the lower part of the frame

In the final the Greek would wait for him Stefanos Tsitsipas or, another possible candidate would be Roberto Bautista, that starts in Barcelona as the fifth favorite. But be careful with the lower part of the table where you will find players who arrive with incredible sensations such as Russian Andrey Rublev, Italian Janik Sinner or Norwegian Casper Ruud.