Nadal already exhibits the trophies of Barcelona and Rome in his museum

Rafael Nadal has deposited the twelfth trophy that he won in the tournament of the Count of Godó of Barcelona and the tenth in the Rome Masters 1000 in its museum located in the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar de Manacor.

“I am here at the museum where I leave these two trophies that for me have been very important and have meant a lot“Nadal says in a video released this Friday.

The Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience, in addition to collecting the 20 Grand Slam titles of the Mallorcan tennis player, also collects the highlights of his sports career since he started playing tennis when he was just a child until today.

The tour is made through his trophies, but also through the shirts and shoes with which Rafa won each of the Grand Slam finals that he has played throughout his career.

Among the memorabilia and objects exhibited in the Nadal museum are those donated by some of the main figures in the history of world sport, such as Michael Jordan, Fernando Alonso, Pau Gasol, Roger Federer, Mireia Belmonte, Usain Bolt, Serena Williams and Cristiano Ronaldo, enter others.