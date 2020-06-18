Rafa Nadal, Fernando Alonso or Pau Gasol They are part of the Spain for sure campaign (‘Spain, sure yes’), which has twenty personalities from sports, business, research and gastronomy to tell the world that Spain is a safe country for trade and the investment. The video is the work of the Secretary of State of Spain Global. Also participating are Andrés Iniesta, Teresa Perales, Edurne Pasaban, Carolina Marín, the Roca brothers, José Andrés, Ferrán Adriá, Ana Botín, Valentín Fuster and María Blasco, who expose the strengths of Spain in a succession of images.