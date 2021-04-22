Nadal adds victory suffering

04/22/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Jaume Pujol Galceran

After the premiere scare it seemed that Rafael Nadal he was going to take a walk to enter the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. In half an hour he had already won the first set, without giving up a game, although afterwards he has returned to «suffer a lot & rdquor; before beating Japanese Kei Nishikori 6-0, 2-6 and 6-2. The 11-time champion of Barcelona is not as he would like but he is still in play and will be part of the tournament’s poker of aces that are in the quarterfinals together with Stefanos Tsitsipas (5 world), Andrey Rublev (7) and Diego Schwartzman (9). Will also be Pablo Carreño (13) that eliminated Bernabé Zapata (6-3, 6-4), in the center’s last game.

«I have taken an important step forward and I have played better than yesterday, although I need to keep improving. That is my challenge and I assume it. I think I’m on the way but I have to keep working, “he said minutes after getting rid of Nishikori, in a match with a third set that he admitted “having suffered a lot.”

Monte Carlo and the defeat with Rublev keep fluttering in his head. The strong start before Nishikori it did not last long. As soon as the Japanese tennis player snatched the first game from him at 49 minutes, the game took a turn that led to Nadal to give up the second set and start the third again with a lot of insecurity.

Nadal he found himself with a 0-40 in the first game and a fourth ‘break point’ in the third that would have put him against the ropes. “The second set has escaped me with the two ‘breaks’ and in the third I suffered a lot although I fought it to the end,” he said proudly. «I need to keep improving and overcome difficult moments. Tomorrow I will have a new opportunity, “he said. Nadal who will cross the british Cameron norris (58 world cup) who won 6-0, 3-5 and the Belgian retired David goffin.

The ‘Next gen’ arrives

In the lower part of the frame Stefanos Tsitsipas, second-seeded, will lead the new generation of tennis players who have reached the quarter-finals with the Canadian’s victories Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20 years old, before his partner and compatriot Dennis Shapovalov (6-2, 6-3); the russian Andrey Rublev, 23 years old, who has imposed himself with many difficulties from Albert Ramos (6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4) and the Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old, who eliminated Roberto Bautista (7-6 (9), 6-2.

Four players of the ‘Next Gen’ who have begun to knock on the door of the ‘Big three’. Tsitsipas is the first on the list. Yesterday the Greek tennis player went to the quarterfinals after beating the Australian Alex DeMiñaur (7-5, 6-3). Rublev, seventh world, which eliminated Albert ramos (6-4, 6-7, 6-4) and has accumulated six tournaments since 2020.

He is also already beginning to put his head out on the circuit Jannik Sinner, recent finalist of the Miami Masters 1,000, who yesterday eliminated Roberto Bautista (7-6, 6-2). The 19-year-old Italian tennis player added the third victory against the Castellón in a tough match, especially the ‘tie break’ (11-9).

Toni Nadal’s ward

Possibly Auger–Aliassime, 20 years old, is the one with the least curriculum, although he hopes to get it from the hand of Toni Nadal, who has become his mentor, although Rafael Nadal’s uncle has not come to Barcelona.

“We are in constant communication, that’s good. I like the way he looks at the game. He will do the ‘Grand Slams’ and some Masters 1,000. It’s not all exactly on paper precisely, to be honest, but the relationship will go. as far as everyone is happy, “said the Canadian tennis player who today will face Tsitsipas for a place in the semifinals.