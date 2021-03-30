Nacional seals his ticket to the final

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:19 AM CEST

EFE / Montevideo

After three consecutive defeats, the National set the course and qualified for the final of the Uruguayan Championship at beat Deportivo Maldonado 1-2 on the fifteenth and last day of the Clausura Tournament. Two goals from the Argentine Gonzalo bergessio they were enough for the tricolor team to achieve the three points and remain as the leader of the accumulated Annual Table. In this way, he advanced to the final in which he will be measured in a round trip series with the winner of the match that this Wednesday will be played by Rentistas and Liverpool, winners of the Apertura and Clausura, respectively.

For his part, Defensor Sporting lost the category by equalizing 0-0 against Cerro Largo and not being able to add three points, something that Boston River did, a team with which they fought hand in hand to avoid going down to the Second Division. Those led by Juan Tejera, with a very good end of the championship, knocked down the winner of the Clausura with a goal from Rubén Bentancourt that reached them to stay in First in the 2021 season.

Meanwhile, the Danubio and the Cerro, the other teams that descended, closed the football year without winning. The fringes fell 1-0 against Rentistas, while the Albiceleste drew 1-1 with Montevideo Wanderers.

In other games, Peñarol beat Fénix 3-1 with goals from Agustín Álvarez and David Terans on two occasions, while Montevideo City Torque beat Plaza Colonia 2-0 with scores from Gabriel Chocobar and Franco Pizzichillo. In this way, the citizen team closed a season in which they qualified for the Copa Sudamericana, a contest that Cerro Largo will also attend. For their part, Rentistas, who beat Danubio 1-0, will depend on the result of their semifinal match to know which international tournament they will play in 2021. If they win, those led by Alejandro Cappuccio will go to Libertadores and Peñarol to the South American, while if Liverpool wins it will be exactly the other way around.

Finally, in the last game of the date, River Plate beat Progreso 3-2 with scores from Nicolás Rodríguez, Nicolás González and Matías Alonso.