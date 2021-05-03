Nacional de Montevideo wins the Uruguay Super Cup

05/03/2021 at 01:41 CEST

With goals from Argentines Leandro Fernández and Gonzalo Bergessio, Nacional beat Montevideo Wanderers 2-0 this Sunday and became champion of the 2021 Uruguayan Super Cup.

In this way, the tricolor prolonged the good moment that it is going through at the local level, where this season it will try to get the three-time championship.

Both with three defenders and fast footballers on the wings, Nacional and Montevideo Wanderers went looking for the first goal of the match from the beginning.

The tricolor turned his game to the right, where Brian Ocampo and Andrés D’Alessandro They partnered in a good way to try to supply striker Bergessio.

Fernández, meanwhile, accompanied them in some specific plays before moving towards the center and also to the left in such a fast way that it complicated his markers a lot.

Contrary to this, as had been seen days ago in the Copa Libertadores game against Atlético Nacional de Medellín, the offensive football shown by the team led by Alejandro Cappuccio brought some complications when scoring.

However, his offensive power was heavier than the errors in the last line and at 13 minutes he found the first goal through a header from Fernández.

SUPERCHAMPIONS !!! 🏆🔵⚪️🔴 # 162Official Titles # NobodyGanóMás

With 1-0, the tricolor went for more and was able to find the second with two good shots from Ocampo, one deflected and the other well resolved by goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

The Wanderers, for their part, lowered their intensity as the minutes passed and although they tried to get closer, they did not create danger for goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

In the second half, the match did not change the tonic and Nacional continued to attack, while its rival only approached with some counterattack.

Before 60 minutes, D’Alessandro scattered the rival goalkeeper and was able to score a great goal, avoided by a defender who was standing on the line.

That was the last of the Argentine, who at 40 was as valid as in 2000 when he debuted with the River Plate shirt.

At 78 minutes, after the referee whistled a penalty after being summoned by the VAR, Bergessio scored the second with a powerful shot at the corner.

In this way, Nacional closed the game and scored a victory that allowed them to lift the first cup of the season.

The victory also meant the first championship achieved by Cappuccio as technical director of the tricolor and his second in the First Division after the Apertura 2020 achieved with Rentistas.

Data sheet:

National: Sergio Rochet; Guzmán Corujo, Mathías Laborda, Cristian Almeida; Brian Ocampo, Joaquín Trasante (m.89, Nicolás Marichal), Felipe Carballo (m.89, Maximiliano Cantera), Camilo Cándido, Andrés D’Alessandro (m.60, Emiliano Martínez); Gonzalo Bergessio (m.89, Guillermo May) and Leandro Fernández (m.80, Alfonso Trezza).

Coach: Alejandro Cappuccio.

0. Montevideo Wanderers: Ignacio de Arruabarrena; Hernan Petryk, Guzmán Pereira (d.76, Felipe Aguirre), Darwin Torres; Leonardo Pais, César Araújo (63, Krisztián Vadócz), Bruno Veglio (80, Diego Riolfo), Mathías Abero, Washington Camacho (45, Nicolás Quagliata); Hernán Rivero and Mauro Méndez (m.63, Rodrigo Rivero).

Coach: Daniel Carreño.

Goals: 1-0, m.13: Leandro Fernández. 2-0, m.78: Gonzalo Bergessio.

Referee: Leodán González. He admonished Trasante, Araújo, Bergessio, Almeida, De Arruabarrena, Abero, Rivero and Martínez.

Incidents: Final of the Uruguayan Super Cup 2021 played at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo.