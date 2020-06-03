Spanish adult film actor Nacho Vidal was arrested on Wednesday accused of a reckless manslaughter crime for an event that occurred in July 2019, when he offered toad venom to a person who died during a shamanic ritual.

Ignacio Jordà González, a porn actor better known by his stage name Nacho Vidal, was arrested in a police operation in which two other people were also arrested, official sources confirmed to Efe.

The Spanish police began investigations after the death of a person during the celebration of a mystical ritual in the town of Enguera (Valencia, eastern Spain), based on the inhalation of the fumes produced by the poison of a toad of the species’ bufo alvarius’.

After eleven months of inquiries, the agents were able to verify the existence of a crime for reckless homicide, in addition to a crime against public health, allegedly committed by those who organized and directed the activities of the ritual known as the “rite of the bufo toad”.

The “rite of the bufo toad” consists of smoking bufantoin, the poison extracted from the Sonoran toad or bufo alvarius, one of the most potent hallucinogens found in nature. … During the ceremony, it is smoked crystallized in a glass pipe for curative or simply hallucinogenic purposes.

In the case of Vidal, it could be shown that, although it was a supposedly harmless activity for therapeutic or medicinal purposes, in itself it posed a serious health risk.

With the claim of a medicinal activity, highly suggested people were recruited, in a state of vulnerability or in need of healing certain ailments or addictions, for which alternative methods to medicine were offered.

The detainees, two men, among whom is the Spanish actor, and a woman, aged between 37 and 50, all of Spanish nationality, are at the judicial disposition.