Oaxaca.- The former player and ex-technician has countless brands, among which he stands out for having won four titles with four different teams: Zacatepec, Marte, Cruz Azul and Toluca.

The Machine, the team with which he achieved the double championship in seasons 78-79 and 79-80, confirmed his death and reported that, due to the current situation due to the coronavirus, his funeral will be a private event.

Don Nacho, as he was known, coached the Mexican team in the World Cup in Chile ’62 and England ’66 and holds the record for most games on the tricolor bench with 117.

The national team achieved its first victory in a World Cup under the orders of Trelles, after beating Czechoslovakia 3-1 in Chile in 1962. Don Ignacio Trelles retired on June 15, 1991 with a defeat against the Pumas with Puebla.

In total, he directed 1083 games and won 15 titles, of which seven are in the League, thus remaining the most winning coach in the history of Mexican soccer along with Tuca Ferretti.