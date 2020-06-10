Ignacio Scocco announced on Tuesday its decision not to renew its contract with River. “Nacho“he communicated his definition to Marcelo Gallardo And then it was made public. The 35-year-old forward had written a brief message on his networks and now recorded a video.

“Hi, how are you doing? I wanted to say goodbye to River World through a video. It is the best way I found in the possibilities we have. I would have liked it to be inside a court. I wanted to thank everyone in the River World, starting with the wonderful colleagues I have had in these three years for everything they taught me day by day and for the messages I received from them. It is a pride and it was very exciting. I have had very nice moments, “he said.

In addition, the dedication for Marcelo Gallardo and his assistants. “Thanks also to the entire coaching staff for everything they gave me, for trusting me and all the possibilities they gave me since I arrived. one by one, “he noted.

“I also want to thank all the people around River, to the leaders because it is difficult to have the humility and simplicity that they have in such a large club. They were really always present and supporting me in very difficult situations and moments. As much as my teammates, coaching staff, leaders and fans. That will always be present in my head, “added the attacker who, everything indicates, will return to Newell’s.

And he concluded: “Finally, I want to thank all the fans for making me feel like one more from the first minute I put on my RiverThat made it much easier for me to gain confidence. They made me feel like I had played my whole life in River, I will be forever grateful. I hope you understand my decision and I send a big hug to everyone. “