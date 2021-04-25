Nacho Palau’s mother tells in the ‘Deluxe’ that her relationship with Miguel Bosé has worsened: “He’s a despot”

Lola Medina, Nacho Palau’s mother, offered this Saturday at the Deluxe an interview as a response to the one offered by the ex-partner of his son, Miguel Bosé, to Jordi Évole. Medina spoke, in his usual lighthearted tone, about issues such as the financial problems his family is going through.

“I have two grandchildren and a difficult financial situation. We charge 1,500 euros and payment of almost 1,000 mortgage. We get ahead because people help us, including my ex. “About Bosé, his version was much harsher than the one he offered in an interview a few months ago.

Thus, he said that he was a despot, and that he did not recognize him today, because before he was much more “generous and affectionate”: “He is not the Miguel Bosé that I have known. she was comfortable at home. good morning I didn’t even look at my face“.

Another aspect that he insisted on is that although the singer gave the entrance to the house in which they live, they are the ones who take care of the mortgage. In addition, he stressed that, although Bosé speaks as if he were the only one who suffered and that is why I lost my voiceIt was her son who had had to leave home.

Lydia Lozano was very shocked that the artist did not pay support to two of his children, those who live in Spain: “Miguel does not help financially two of his children. He just sends them clothes. ”

Although the four brothers make video calls, the woman anticipated something unpleasant that happened in one of them, although without giving details: “Recently, I had a confrontation with Miguel. I called cretin and jerk“.