Nacho Monreal renews for a season

03/31/2021 at 4:29 PM CEST

EFE

The Royal Society has reached a renewal agreement with the defender Nacho monreal for the Navarrese player to continue in San Sebastián for one more season, until 2022, and has announced it three days before the final dispute of the Copa del Rey.

The former Arsenal player had freedom since January this year to negotiate his future and held open talks to extend his relationship with the Real, which have finally crystallized in an agreement for one more year.

Monreal, international with Spain on a score of occasions, he is 35 years old and after standing out in Osasuna, he shone more strongly in Malaga and especially in Arsenal, a team in which he played for 6 seasons before joining the Basque club.

It was, along with David Silva, the main absence in the win against Barcelona (1-6) in the match prior to this Cup final and his recovery and presence for this appointment has been a relief for the blue and white environment, since the experience of Monreal It was key to the youth of Imanol’s squad Sheriff.

After signing your renewal Monreal He has been “very happy” to continue at Real Sociedad, a club in which he has been for a year and a half and where he has felt “loved” from the beginning and has “fitted in well”.

“Since I’ve been here, everything has been positive, the team has played wonderful football, we have obtained results, we are going to play a Cup final … in the end these things do that when you have to make a decision to continue or go to another site, makes the scale shop for this side, “said the left-back in statements to the club’s media.

Monreal, who is 35 years old, has confessed that he is “well”, continues to “be competitive” and maintains “the illusion of the first day”, reasons why he has opted to continue in the Real one more year.

“I am super comfortable for my renewal, for continuing to enjoy football at this wonderful club and winning the final would be the icing on the cake,” he explained.

Regarding the final on Saturday, he defended that Real is “true to its style” to win a game that predicts “open” and that the one who “makes the fewest mistakes” will win.