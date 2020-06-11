The discrimination of the left takes them to such extremes that sometimes even their own colleagues force them to back down. It is what has happened to Member of Parliament for Adelante Andalucía (by Podemos), Nacho Molina, who has indicated that he respects «To all the people who try to build a future for Andalusia and do not carry a crocodile on their chest», and has had to subsequently rectify after the criticism received.

I respect all the people who try to build a future for #Andalucia and do not have a crocodile on their chest. Shall we continue?

➡️ https://t.co/0yOLzEGnnq#FelizMiercoles pic.twitter.com/OStktCxJDV – Nacho Molina ۞ (@jimolinaarroyo) June 10, 2020

«I respect all the people who try to build a future for #Andalucia and don’t have a crocodile on their chest», Nacho Molina has tweeted, to which they have responded, among other things: «Comrade, it is a gross mistake to begin to discriminate in such a naive way against future members of the organization. What a clothing brand will have to do with the Andalusian ideal. We keep falling into mistakes on the right«.

Let’s see, that I did not explain myself: I tried to put in value all the people. Regardless of what brand they wear, wear, wear or have on their heads. Without exclusions. In equality, merit and ability.

And whose desire is to put #Andalucia in the place it deserves. Only that. – Nacho Molina ۞ (@jimolinaarroyo) June 10, 2020

After the aforementioned criticism, Molina has backtracked: “Let’s see, I still didn’t explain myself: I was trying to value all the people. Regardless of what brand they wear, wear, wear or have on their heads. Without exclusions. In equality, merit and ability. And whose desire is to put #Andalucia in the place it deserves. Only that”.

Controversy with a policeman

Nacho Molina accused in May Alfredo Perdiguero, Deputy Inspector of the National Police and spokesman for a Corps union, of being an “expert in spreading hoaxes and lies”, which is why the police have denounced the Adelante Andalucía politician, as he advanced OK DAILY.

«Regarding some statements by a certain Nacho Molina, point out several things», begins by explaining Alfredo Perdiguero to OKDIARIO, where he recalls, in the first place, that he is “a police officer for 34 years and a Sub-inspector of police for 15 years” and adds that he is “a spokesperson for a police union legally registered in the Personnel Division of the DGP ».

«Regarding the ‘Expert in spreading hoaxes and lies’ -continues Perdiguero-, my lawyers already have the video to initiate legal actions for blatantly lying. One of his people has reported me to the prosecution, for a tweet from a video that I deleted at 7 minutes when I saw that it was false or for lowering the age of death of a fellow Civil Guard, something that does not imply that it is a hoax and that is why the prosecution has not even admitted this complaint for processing, ”explains the Sub-inspector.