Nacho Mendoza and Inger Devera celebrate their son’s birthday

It is a special day for Nacho Mendoza and Inger Devera. Beyond the conflicts they may have had as a couple, there is a bond that will bind them forever and that has more value than any difference. It’s about the love they have for their children Michael, Santi Y Matias; and this week they celebrated Miguel’s tenth birthday, who was very happy between celebrations with mom and dad.

“Today a decade ago I became the mother of a wonderful child,” Inger wrote reflecting on that day when she became a mother. “It has been ten years of learning and growing with you, my skinny one. I appreciate your patience, because you have accompanied me in all my stumbles while I learn to be a mother. You have been an incredible teacher ”, she added very happy to celebrate this day.

© @ ingerdeveraMigue was very happy with his birthday cake



Mom’s congratulations were extended to a cute birthday party where Miguel celebrated with his siblings. Of course, the cake could not be missed for Miguel to blow out the candles on this special day when they sang Happy Birthday to him at the top of his lungs.

Invaded by the nostalgia of watching time go by and hoping to see the little man Miguel will become, Inger published a beautiful photo of 10 years ago, when the boy was just a few weeks old. “My Migue and I, 10 years ago ❤️ They really grow up fast …”, he told his fans.

The party with dad

Nacho Mendoza was not left behind to celebrate his son. On a boys-only afternoon, the singer and his four sons -including Diego, the result of a previous relationship – they posed with the same shirts while the celebrant held the candles on his cake with which he informed the whole world that he was turning 10 years old.

© @ nachoNacho Mendoza was very happy to share this day with his son