Lion.- Eight years, almost a decade, have passed since La Fiera left the silver division and returned to the Maximum Circuit. The facts remain and also the memories, but not the architects of that golden event in the history of the institution.

Only two players from a squad of more than 20 remain in Bajío after achieving the club’s most important goal in the last 18 years. Time, as well as the demands of a tournament in the First Division, have forced the team to reinforce itself and, although not to forget its roots, but to put aside romanticism and think about triumphs and competition.

Luis Montes

Tournaments with León: 18

First Tournaments: 15

Palmares with León: 2012 Clausura Champion, promotion champion, two-time champion in Liga MX in 2013 and 2014.

League Goals and Promotion: 49

Total games (Cup, League and Promotion): 311

Montes has not only remained on the team since 2012, but is now the captain, with an even level each season and several visits to the National Team.

Montes celebrates a goal in the 2012 Clausura Final. MexSport.





Ignacio González

Tournaments with León: 21

First Tournaments: 15

Palmares with León: 2012 Clausura Champion, promotion champion, two-time champion in Liga MX in 2013 and 2014.

League Goals and Promotion: 12

Total games (Cup, League and Promotion): 288







Nacho González celebrates his goal in the Promotion Final against Correcaminos.

Nacho has struggled with injuries in the past two years, but remains strong and with the love of a hobby that considers him among the club’s historical idols.

Goodbyes

Regarding departures, the first four seasons in Liga MX, including also the Closing 2012 of Ascenso MX, were the most complicated in this regard, as Jesús Martínez’s team released more or less 14 players who left their names recorded in the historical pages of the club but their football did not allow them to stay.

Eder Pacheco shone in the Vuelta game of the Final Promotion.

Eder Pacheco, author of the third goal in the return against Correcaminos, Luis Nieves, Melitón Hernández, Hernán Burbano, Óscar Mascorro and Sebastián Maz, who suffered with the injuries, left the team in those campaigns that became the most representative due to the number of items that left the city.

Those who left:

Closing 2012

Marco Iván Pérez

Eder Cruz

Raúl Martínez

Lorenzo Ramirez

Marco Vidal

Eder Pacheco

Fernando Torres

Fernando Salazar

Opening 2012

Julio Ceja

Luis Nieves

Melitón Hernández

Hernán Burbano

Closing 2013

Óscar Mascorro

Edwin Santibáñez

Closing 2014

Sebastian Maz

As of 2015, however, the casualties were less but more noticeable, highlighting those of Edwin Hernández, Carlos Peña and José Juan Vázquez, who with Luis Montes turned the feline half court into one of the best, if not the best, in that time in Mexican soccer.

Closing 2015

Edwin Hernández

Ivan Pineda

Eisner Loboa

Luis Delgado

Opening 2015

Carlos Pena

Closing 2016

José Juan Vázquez

Curiously, Edwin Hernández, José Juan Vázquez and Carlos Peña left the Fiera to sign for Chivas, where they had good performances.

Carlos Peña lived a second stage with León.

‘Endurance’

This being the case, in 2020 only three players from the team arrived that with Matosas, got the return to First in 2012, but the new year also brought a new blow due to the departure of William Yarbrough, who played his last complete tournament with the Greens at the Clausura 2018.

CLOSING 2020

William Yarbrough







William Yarbrough saying goodbye to the fans.

With his departure, in the present tournament that still has no resumption date due to the covid-19, only Luis Montes and Ignacio González play, the only emerald memories of that victory.

But the year will have another loss due to the retirement of Nacho, a fact that will leave “Chapo” as the only connection with the team that after eight years in the First Division, has vanished in person but never sentimentally.

On this note:

.