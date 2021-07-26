Nacho Elvira dedicates his first victory on the European Tour to Celia Barquín

Nacho Elvira, during the fourth round of the Cazoo Open in Wales. (© Golffile | Thos Caffrey)

Nacho elvira was very excited on the 18th green shortly after confirming his victory at the Cazoo Open of the European tour after defeating Justin harding on the first playoff hole. It had been a very long day, very hard-fought and it showed on his face. It reflected the tension and, at the same time, the joy at the success that he had been seeking for so long.

In her first statements as soon as the tournament ended, Elvira remembered Celia barquin, the brave Cantabrian golfer who was killed in September 2018, when an undesirable crossed her path in the middle of a training round of golf. Cantabrian like him and friends of the family, the first memory was for her. «It looks Y Olazabal They have been very important in my career, of course, but if I’m honest, the one I remembered in the last nine or ten holes was Celia Barquín. Her death was very hard for all of us, we are friends of the family and without any doubt this victory goes for her, “he said very emotionally.

A precious memory that joins the exquisite treatment with Justin harding after the tiebreaker. It was a short, but intense and correct exchange of words between the South African and the Spanish. You could tell the sincerity between the two. A good example for golf. Two athletes pursuing the same goal that only one can carry. Indeed, Nacho acknowledged that he was more nervous in the birdie putt of the tiebreaker than in the par on the 72nd hole. Finally, the par in the playoff earned him his first victory on the European Tour.

Nacho’s victory leaves us a lot of emotion and some very juicy data:

– He has won his 195th tournament on the European Tour.

– He is the second Spaniard to win the Welsh Open after Miguel Ángel Jiménez in 2005.

– He had four victories on the Challenge Tour, but had not yet inaugurated his record on the European Tour.

– He had three second places, two of them after falling in the tiebreaker against Scott Hend and Wang.

– Climb to 57th place in the Race to Dubai and earn a two-year exemption on the European Tour. It will retain full gaming rights in 2022 and 2023.

– It is placed around 266th place in the world ranking. It will be finished adjusting when the 3M Open ends.

– It is the second Spanish victory of the year 2021 in one of the main circuits after the apotheosis of Jon Rahm at the US Open.

– It is the 32nd Spanish to win on the European Tour and it is the 193rd victory for Spanish golf.