Nacho Elvira, champion with suspense at Celtic Manor in Wales

Nacho elvira has won his first title on the main European Tour at 34 years old, prevailing in the Cazoo Open, the Celtic Manor of Wales under the tutelage of Real Madrid footballer Gareth Gales.

He almost missed a tournament that he led from the first day. He took the lead solo in the second and came last with a 6-shot lead over four players. One of them, the South African Justin harding, almost snatched the trophy.

Elvira’s six-hit lead evaporated on the final round. A bogey on par five of the 18th hole, the last one, condemned him to have to play a playoff tiebreaker by Harding, who signed a 65 (-6), for the Spaniard’s par of 71.

Elvira clung to success on the first hole, 1. She completed the 5 strokes of the par, while Harding committed a lethal bogey for her interests and a blessing for the Cantabrian.

Nerves and imprecision played a trick on the South African, who needed three putts to complete the hole with a bogey. Elvira signed the pair that gave her her first great title. With this victory, Elvira recovers from an irregular year in which she had ten missed cuts in 15 tournaments played.

Elvira, from Santander like the great Seve Ballesteros, dedicated the victory to Celia barquin, the colleague and countrywoman who died tragically in 2018, murdered on the campus of the American university where she was studying. He is a very good friend of the family.

Nacho Elvira presented cards of 64, 67, 66 and 71 for a total of 268 hits (-16). Justin Harding, after 65, equaled that global. At one impact (267) the Finn Mikko Korhonen was left, who finished with a 66.

Fourth, with 270, the Englishman Callum Shinkwin concluded, after a final card of 67.

Of the other Spaniards, Alejandro Cañizares (72 for 279, -5) finished in 25th place. Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño he was 52nd after 69 for 284, on par.