Nacho Cano, Figo, Miguel Bosé, Fanjul …

The spokesman for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) in the Congress of Deputies, Gabriel Rufián, wrote this Sunday a tweet in which he ironic about a possible future government of the PP in the Community of Madrid.

The Catalan deputy wrote: “Minister of Culture, Nacho Cano. Sports Councilor, Figo. Minister of Health, Miguel Bosé. Tourism Councilor, Toni sang. Minister of Economy, Bertin Osborne. Minister of Education, Rocío Monastery. Spokesperson, Bea fanjul“.

Rufián thus made reference to various points of relationship between these people and the PP. Thus, this same Sunday, Nacho Cano paid tribute to Díaz Ayuso when she decorated him with one of the Crosses of May 2. “You deserve it for brave and good president“said the former Mecano.

Minister of Culture, Nacho Cano Sports Councilor, Figo Minister of Health, Miguel Bosé Tourism Counselor, Toni Cantó Minister of Economy, Bertín Osborne Minister of Education, Rocío Monasterio Spokesperson, Bea Fanjul – Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) May 2, 2021

Regarding the former soccer player Luis Figo, the scuffles he has had with Rufián himself are known. The ex-footballer of Barcelona and Real Madrid tends to attack left-wing parties on Twitter and independentistas.

The reference to Bosé has to do with his attitude denialist in the face of the pandemic, while Toni Cantó is ‘hit’ by having changed parties twice (from UPyD to Citizens and from Citizens to PP).

Bertin Osborne, for his part, he has always been closer to the center and right parties and has had some fiscal problem. The Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Rocío Monasteryhas been heavily attacked for her views on education.

Finally, the reference to the national president of New Generations of the PP, Bea Fanjul, as a government spokesperson has to do with the lapse of the young Basque politician this Friday, when he said that Isabel Díaz Ayuso was “the known evil.”