Nacho, Belinda’s brother is running as a candidate for deputy

Peregrín, who in 2018 supported the campaign of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, must meet all the requirements to be endorsed by the National Electoral Institute (INE) and be officially appointed as a candidate.

Ignacio Peregrin Schüll (Instagram / mrnachini)

As of this Sunday, the electoral campaign process begins for the elections on July 6.

In addition to being Belinda’s younger brother, Ignacio Peregrín is a businessman, partner together with his sister, of the restaurant and singing chain La Chismosa, with presence in different states of the republic and the United States.

The young man has stayed away from the media, since he has not shown interest in going on a musical stage or working with his sister.