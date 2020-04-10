Nacho Azofra, considered by many to be one of the best bases in Spanish basketball in the 1990s, is admitted with pneumonia. This was stated by Quique Peinado, a journalist for La Sexta, who has also made it clear that the legendary Student player “feels reasonably well.”

«I wake up with a whatsapp that tells me that Nacho Azofra, the legendary Student player and my teenage idol, is admitted with pneumonia. That they have not given him oxygen and that he was going to have breakfast, that he feels reasonably well, “said Quique Peinado in his blog.

Nacho Azofra, 50 years old, He is considered one of the most important players in the history of Students. The base played in the college team in two stages, between 1988 and 1993 and then between 1995 and 2006, in which he won two Copa del Rey and reached a Euroleague semifinal. He is the second player who has distributed the most assists in the history of the ACB, only behind Pablo Laso.