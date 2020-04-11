Nacho Azofra, former player of Students, has been discharged after being admitted on Friday due to pneumonia, as confirmed by the Madrid club, as confirmed by the Madrid club. He is the one who has worn the most college shirt in all history.

The college team applauded the news on social networks, a day after Azofra entered the Gregorio Marañón hospital in Madrid. The historic ‘Estu’ player He entered the hospital “stable” and after discharge he will have to continue taking care of himself at home.

Undoubtedly the concern of Azofra, 50, was linked to the current coronavirus situation, which has serious complications among diseases of poor oxygen saturation. Azofra played two stages with the Estudiantes (1989-93 and 1995-06), being double champion of the Copa del Rey in the years 1992 and 2000.