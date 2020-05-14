Nacha Pop and Antonio Vega have always been two names that were hopelessly linked, but from now on, the former will walk without the need for the latter. Nacha Pop, the great band from the Madrid scene, returns with a new studio album, the first since The Moment, released in 1987, a year before the formation’s dissolution. But something more important: it is the first and the only one since the death in 2009 of Antonio Vega, author of Chica de yesterday or Lucha de Gigantes.

The person responsible for this record return that no one expected was Nacho García Vega, original member of the band and main composer of the group along with his cousin Antonio. “Nacha Pop is a project that is legitimately mine. I’ve never had the feeling that people don’t want the group to come back with an album, “says García Vega, who composes the 12 songs on the next album. It will be called Immediate Effect and its release is scheduled for February 2017. “With the album’s title I try to attract attention. I don’t want to go unnoticed. Immediate effect is due to that sensation that you expect when you make music ”, he explains.

Anatomy of a return

This record comeback was afar off, but few knew that it was progressing on its own. The real starting gun could even be traced back to 2006 when García Vega partnered with Carlos Martos to produce a concert at the Teatro Monumental in Madrid in which the most representative groups of the so-called golden age of Spanish pop gathered on stage. in a waste of nostalgia. There were Nacha Pop, but also La Unión, Los Secretos, Mamá, La Frontera, Glutamato Ye-Ye and Germán Coppini performing with the RTVE Symphony Orchestra, with Adrián Leaper in front, to offer a different vision of classics from the eighties. This show helped revive the spirit of Nacha Pop and make reunification possible.

The band broke up in 1988 due to the artistic differences between Nacho and Antonio, the two great composers and leaders of the group. Both had a solo career but that of García Vega had little impact compared to that of his cousin Antonio, who, despite personal problems and his artistic irregularity, continued to enlarge his figure with outstanding songs such as Anatomy of a Wave, Waiting for Nothing, He let himself be carried away by you, Spend the fall in Madrid or Seasons.

Certainly, this return draws attention, without the presence of his most charismatic figure, so loved by the public: Antonio Vega. García Vega acknowledges that it will be “the cotton test” for the band without him and assures that “it is a tribute to Antonio Vega, made with sweat and a lot of love”. “The decision to record this album in studio was made in three moments. In 2008, Antonio and I started recording scale models of what was going to be the new Nacha Pop album, but Antonio died. In 2013, I played like Nacho García Vega, with my repertoire, but my manager started to put this project in my head. And finally, during this year we have performed in 30 concerts with the name of Nacha Pop, without any promotion, with discretion. The reception has been overwhelming. If things had gone worse in those performances, I wouldn’t have activated it on an album. I think the human test on stage has been outstanding ”, explains the musician, who knows that the existence of Nacha Pop without Antonio Vega will not have everyone’s approval. “I don’t care about haters. I know there will be controversy out there, on the Internet and on social media, but for people who don’t like it, the only thing I can tell them is not to pay attention. I have taken photos with about 1,500 people in these concerts with the name of Nacha Pop. It makes sense to do so. If I continued with my career as Nacho García Vega, I would have to get rid of my baggage with Nacha Pop and I am not willing, ”says the musician, who composed three dozen songs for Nacha Pop, including Scream a Night, Get Dressed or Nobody Can Stop.

Immediate effect has a song, Do the favor, in which an Antonio Vega guitar is heard. There is another one as well, with the participation of another original member of the group, bassist Carlos Brooking. The album is produced by Tony Carmona, who also contributes guitars, keyboards and choirs. Carlos Prieto Moha and J. Manuel Pizarro, both from Mägo de Oz, put their violin and flute at work.

“What we transmit is very nachapopero,” says García Vega, who assures that there will be a presentation tour for the new album. “It is a very updated repertoire. We have been proposed to make acoustic as Nacha Pop, although the spirit would be lost. We are an electric pop-rock group and that is what we want to give on the new album. ” García Vega is on guitars and vocals and he is accompanied by some of the members of the band that toured in 2012 with the name of Nacha Pop in performances honoring the late Antonio Vega, including guitarist Goar Iñurrieta, bassist Mario Carrión, keyboard player Jesús Ortiz de Zarate and saxophonist Francis García.

The band is one of the great landmarks of Spanish pop. Since a distant 1980, with a Madrid awakening with youthful momentum from the lethargy of the Franco dictatorship, the group led by Nacho García Vega and Antonio Vega starred in the Madrid scene with their round and nostalgic pop. They said goodbye in 1988 with a famous live at the Jácara Plató disco in Madrid, recorded on disc 80-88, although they returned almost 20 years later on a tour of Spain that once again united the Vega cousins. Antonio Vega’s death interrupted the project to reactivate Nacha Pop with a disc. Now it is a reality, but without Antonio Vega, whose echo still resonates in the memory of many. As García Vega says, a whole “cotton test”.

