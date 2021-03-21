Nabody, the two-year-old girl who arrived in the Canary Islands on Tuesday in a boat, dies

Nabody, the two-year-old immigrant girl who remained in the intensive medicine unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in critical condition after recovering from a cardiorespiratory arrest upon arrival on the island, has passed away finally this Sunday at the medical center, as confirmed by those responsible.

The little girl, originally from Mali, had survived since Red Cross health workers managed to revive her on the Arguineguín dock on Tuesday, to which a Maritime Rescue boat took her that rescued her from a dinghy in which a total of eight children were traveling, two of them seriously ill, but she has not been able to exceed the damage suffered by his body and has ended up dying less than a week later.

A time during which he was never able to leave the intensive surveillance unit, because he always remained in critical condition and under observation.