Nabil Fekir denies some rumors that confronted him with Betis

04/07/2021 at 6:50 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir has wanted to deny the rumors that put him in a problem with the club. Through a statement, the agency representing the French footballer denied the information from Carrusel Confidencial, where They counted their dissatisfaction with Betis for a salary cut due to the coronavirus crisis.

The agency fully denied the allegations made against the player. “We express our deepest rejection of the information that calls the footballer’s attitude ‘discontent’, ‘annoying’ or ‘rebellious’“.

As explained, the player wanted to deny any misconduct with the Andalusian club. “Nabil Fekir, flatly denies the information published in relation to the position of the player and our agency for the economic readjustments proposed by the club“.

In addition, he points out the good relationship that Fekir has maintained with the institution at all times. “The relationship between the player and the club has been, is and will be exemplary, and has not suffered any deterioration for any reason.“.

Since the statement, the current economic situation and the effort made by many teams were also recognized. “We are fully aware of the current reality and the difficult economic moment that all strata of society are going through, and football is no stranger to it“.

In conclusion, mention was made of the total player’s commitment to the projectas well as his integration and identification with the values ​​that the Betic club preaches, which they consider manifest from the first day that Fekir arrived in Seville.

The player, an essential piece in the team led by Manuel Pellegrini, thus settled some rumors that questioned his continuity with Betis. Now, after the denial, his continuity in the club can be a certainty.