Do you like mermaid stories? In 1822 a strange animal shocked the city of London. It was put on display, in the eyes of the curious, and according to the publications of the time, hundreds of people from all walks of life lined up to see it.

The creature was stuffed and came from the East Indies. It attracted so much attention that even scientists and naturalists became interested in it. After some studies, they validated the finding: it was a mermaid.

Their appearance differed somewhat from the commonly held image of these beings; She was not a beautiful maiden with lush hair, prominent bust, and gleaming scales, but rather a small mummy with ape-like features still sporting some long black hair.

A pair of withered breasts protruded from her torso and a scaly fishtail began; all without any apparent union. So much was the experts’ bewilderment, that they thought about accepting it as a new species. For weeks there was no talk of anything else: the captain’s siren Samuel B. Eades It was quite an event, a ‘prodigy of nature’, the newspapers would say.

The Kiss of a Mermaid – Gustav Wertheimer 1882.

Sky falls

In practically all continents we can find allusions to the myth of mermaids: hybrid creatures whose body is usually represented in human form down to the belly and fishtail. However, not all features match this image.

In Antiquity, this was the name given to all beings made up of feminine parts – as was the case with centaurs -. To classic mermaids “in the Greco-oriental tradition,” explains Alfonso Reyes in his Review on mermaids. [también se] He presents them as hybrid beings, the head of a woman, the body covered in feathers, and the feet of a bird ”.

These monstrous nymphs with delicious voices, mentioned by Homer in his Odyssey (800 BC) and defeated by Orpheus when they tried to cast a spell on the argonauts, they would change radically by losing their plumage and diving into the depths of the sea.

The cause of this mutation is rescued in the Dictionary of Myths, from Carlos García Gual: after a dispute between muses and mermaids, the latter would be plucked and thrown into the ocean. Another reason is offered by the German historian and essayist Erwin Panofsky, taking up the female figures of the Celtic imaginary related to water.

But perhaps the mermaid’s roots as we know her (and her male counterpart, the ‘Triton’, fish-tailed youths) lie in the figure of Oannes, half-human and half-fish god of the Sumerian, Babylonian, and Chaldea, who taught men mathematics, letters, and other arts, and its feminine version, Atargatis.

It is not really known what motivated the bird mutation to ‘amphibians’ of these beings. Some authors agree that from the appearance of the Book on the various genres of monsters (written in the 6th century AD), mermaids took the form that we currently see, and the terrible bird women are lost in memory.

Ulysses and the Mermaids (painting by John William Waterhouse).

The spell of the mermaid

This new figure of curly and damp hair was used during the Middle Ages to embody symbolisms such as temptation, the desire for meat or vanity –– hence they are commonly seen holding a mirror and a comb ––.

They were seen as sinister and soulless beings whose enigmatic voice bewitches man and drags him to the “Depths of feelings, of emotions”, as expressed by J.C. Cooper in his book Fairy Tales.

It is a representation of sexuality and femininity, which according to medieval religious ideas, only led to sin and death.

The mythology expert Juan Eduardo Cirlot (1916-1973) delves into the subject and conceives them as symbols of temptations “on the path of life (navigation), which prevent the evolution of the spirit by retaining it in premature death.”

For her part, Nadia Julien, in her Encyclopedia of Myths, sympathizes with this idea and calls them “The fatal woman”, perfidious seducers that will lead, to those who follow them, to physical or spiritual death. As we see, the change was not only in its form, but also its function in the mythical imaginary would be modified.

Such a transformation later would have another face with the arrival of the story The Little Mermaid (The Little Mermaid, 1836), by the writer Hans Christian Andersen.

The tragic story of the young mermaid who gives up her voice for a pair of human legs and the love of a mortal. Under this aspect, Cirlot observes one of the most disastrous aspects of the desire that these semi-women arouse: they are capable of arousing in men a longing that they themselves do not feel and that in the end “their abnormal body will not be able to satisfy”.

Edward Poynter: The Cave of the Storm: Nymphs (1903).

False mermaids

To a large extent the popularity of such beings is due to the testimonies and sightings of sailors that century after century have affirmed their existence. Among the most famous we can mention the one that Christopher Columbus had, who in 1493 sighted three mermaids near Haiti. Of this he wrote: “they were not as pretty as they represented me.”

Another who claimed to have encountered them was the British explorer. John Smith (1580-1631), who in 1614 saw one with round eyes and long green hair. With the large number of examples that were used, it was not surprising that someone else lucky, like the old Captain Eades, finally found one of these fantastic beings, in the early nineteenth century.

But, as the legend dictates, listening to her singing always brings misfortune. Although it seemed that everything was going smoothly, Eades did not last long: his siren, as expected, turned out to be false.

For more than 400 years in the Indies and other regions they have been making mermaids using the head and torso of apes, sewn to a fish tail. Eades’s magnificent acquisition was one of them, although he did not know it.

The deception was soon discovered and the captain, as the legends narrate, would fall into misery when he was ruined and with a debt that would carry the rest of his life.

Another famous case was that of the ‘Fiji mermaid‘that the American businessman PT Barnum had supposedly found in 1842. This man, a charismatic swindler who captivated with the’ wonders’ he showed in his circus of phenomena, in one of his presentations deceived thousands of people in New York by falsifying a cable in which the news of the capture of a real siren was reported near the Fiji islands in the Pacific Ocean.

To finish the trick and attract as many people to his show, he printed 10,000 flyers with photos of beautiful fishtail girls. When the farce was discovered, it was learned in the newspapers that Barnum had rented his “mermaid” in a museum.

Today, he ventures that the Fijian mermaid may have been the same dry, wrinkled chimera that twenty years earlier had caused a stir in London; Records indicate that the museum had bought it from a young man whose last name was, oddly enough, Eades.

