Myths about the environment

The environment is in vogue, and we are increasingly familiar with some of its key concepts. However, there are very frequent confusions in the use of the terms and, in addition, Many companies are jumping on the green bandwagon to increase sales of their products in a technique called ‘greenwashing’.

This marketing practice uses various misleading advertising strategies to convince us that a company or institution is respectful of the environment when most of its practices are not. The ways are very diverse: from offering vague data without objective endorsement, showing only a more ‘green’ feature of a product while omitting information on other less sustainable aspects, doing a symbolic act such as a restocking or a donation to wash the image, or use concepts such as ‘bio’, ‘natural’ or ‘sustainable’ that do not indicate anything.

The growing concern for the environment and caring for the planet is very good news, and to help you not be sold smoke we have selected some very nuanced confusions or statements on environmental issues. Most of them give a lot of debate and have many studies and analysis behind. If you want to delve into any of them do not hesitate to search bibliography and information from reliable sources, or send us a comment telling us which topics interest you the most, we will try to contact experts to offer you rigorous and objective information about them.

We started!