Mythical Sports Stories: Ali vs Frazier

Muhammad Ali Y Joe frazier They were measured three times and three epic fights were left for posterity. The first chapter of the trilogy, in 1971, which has gone down in history as ‘The fight of the century’ (Fight of the Century), and the last, the famous ‘Thrilla in Manila’ of 1975, are two masterpieces of the history of boxing because of the quality of the protagonists, because of what happened in the ring and because of the prologues and epilogues of both stories, without which the dimension of those fights cannot be understood.

In this podcast we review everything that happened back then and the details of what is still considered the best fight in history to this day.