‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV + presents the official trailer for the second season of ‘Mythic Quest’, acclaimed comedy created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz that takes place entirely within the four walls of a company dedicated to the creation of video games.

The first two episodes of this second season will premiere worldwide on Friday, May 7, exclusively on Apple TV +. From there a new chapter every Friday until completing a total of nine episodes. The new trailer arrives just before the premiere of ‘Everlight’, a special and independent episode of the first season that will premiere this Friday, April 16.

The entire cast of its first season repeats in this second in which they will be joined as guest stars by the multi-award-winning artist Snoop Dogg or the actor, comedian and creator of ‘Drunk History’ Derek Waters, among others.

In the second season of ‘Mythic Quest’ we will find everyone (or almost everyone) back in the office, trying to capitalize on the success of ‘Banquet of Crows’ launching a new pica expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have doubts about which direction to take with the game.

Meanwhile CW (F. Murray Abraham) tries to fix some unfinished business from the past, testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) explore the limits of having an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses another woman in his life when Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to be Brad’s (Dani Pudi) assistant.

The new season’s cast also includes Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs.

‘Mythic Quest’ executive producers are McElhenney and Charlie Day under his signature, RCG. Also executive produced are Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel for 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Grard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz are also executive producers. The series is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft for Apple TV +, their worldwide distributor.

