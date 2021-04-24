Mystique, the hotel on the cliffs of Caldera de Oia

(Photo: Courtesy of White Paper By)

Hidden in a natural world, and only 16 km from Santorini airport, is Mystique, an exclusive hotel that offers open horizons and attractive views of the fascinating island of Santorini that unites the traditional regional with the contemporary.

In keeping with the luxury hotel chain, Kanava, Mystique’s design has a cycladic architecture that combines curves and arches using muted colors. In addition, with its design, spaces with a lot of light are generated that are made up of wild natural materials and state-of-the-art technology.

The hotel has 41 suites and villas offering panoramic views of the active volcano and the crystal clear waters of the Aegean Sea, which have been carved out of the Caldera de Oia cliffs.

In the case of suites, they range from 30 m2 to 65 m2. Vibrant Suite, Allure Suite, Wet Allure Suite, Spiritual suite & Spa and Suite All 2 Senses.

As for the villas, they range from 60 m2 to 95 m2. Secret Villa, Mysterious Villa.

Each one includes The Luxury Collection beds, open-plan living rooms, bathrooms with Jacuzzi and rain showers, terraces with outdoor dining and private gym, hammocks and relaxing loungers.

At the highest point of Mystique is Holistic Villa, which unlike the rest of the accommodations, has an infinity pool with hydromassage.

The complex has two pools with views of the Caldera and which have sun loungers and two bars, Aura Bar in one pool and Captain’s Lounge in the other.

The Captain’s Lounge offers casual dining throughout the day in a century-old mansion. Your guests have the opportunity to choose to relax on a huge sofa or on a spacious balcony with views …

