In 2011, the University of Chile and the National Museum of Natural History of Chile carried out an expedition to Antarctica. In an excavation on Seymour Island, the team made an important finding: found a mysterious fossil of biological material of unknown origin.

The object in question, which you can see in the images, has dimensions of 29 x 20 cm and a mass of about 6.5 kg, and looks like a deflated balloon. Since they didn’t know what it was about, the researchers they nicknamed him The Thing in honor of John Carpenter’s 1982 science fiction film.

Now scientists have managed to solve the mystery. Research published in the journal Nature determines that it is the fossil of a giant egg of a mosasaur, a species of marine reptile that lived on the Antarctic Peninsula more than 66 million years ago.

According to this study It is the largest egg from the age of dinosaurs never found to date. In addition, it can also boast of being the second largest egg in history, only behind the egg of the elephant bird, an extinct species that lived in Madagascar until the 18th century.

And this is not the most important thing. The characteristic that has most caught the attention of scientists is its shape and what can be deduced from it. It didn’t occur to the researchers who found the fossil that it was an egg precisely because it doesn’t have the conventional egg shape.

The team of scientists who have carried out the Nature research has subjected the fossil to different analyzes, including tomography, scanning electron microscopy and x-ray and diffraction spectroscopy, which has allowed them to determine that it is a soft shell egg, similar to those that some species of reptiles currently put.

“This specimen is the second largest egg in any extinct or living vertebrate – surpassed only by the giant egg of the Madagascar elephant bird – even larger than non-avian dinosaur eggs,” explains David Rubilar, Head of the Paleontology Area of the National Museum of Natural History of Chile. “Its structure is similar to that found in lepidosaurus reptiles (which lay non-calcified eggs) and is consistent with the idea that it could belong to a large mosasaur, marine reptiles whose bones are very abundant in the Cretaceous rocks of Seymour Island ”

Thanks to this finding, scientists now know more about the reproductive biology of mosasaurs and are aware that some species of dinosaurs laid soft eggs.