Many fans were wondering if these two characters had a story that united them, and although the end of the Skywalker saga could hint that yes, a new clue has been found in the graphic novel where reveal if Lando is Jannah’s father, as many have pointed out, since the clues have been there, but there are also other data that deny everything.

Having won the Battle at Exegol, the Resistance celebrates and we see several hugs and emotional moments at the end of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’. And one of the most remembered was when Lando, after going through so much and his character has evolved to such a level that he can now worry about others, offers Jannah to find her family, This was obviously thought to be an answer to fans who were wondering if they are familiar, but it’s not entirely clear.

The film’s graphic novel has answered many plot questions that did not become part of it due to time. What we know is that Lando’s daughter was kidnapped by the First Order when she was very young, in an effort to hurt the Rebel Alliance, about whom nothing was known.

“Lando and Lady Luck would help these special children. Find their families, if that’s what they wanted. Help them discover their new place in the galaxy. Hell, maybe he would find his daughter. Probably not; he knew the odds. But that would be a very good way to spend your twilight years, right? Anyway, if kids were nice, “it can be read in Rae Carson’s novel.

Although she still leaves it to air if she is his true daughter or not, the important thing is that he is already on the lookout for her, but with the amount of details that have been revealed, it is interesting to think that they did not reveal it at once, so no, they are probably not familiar, all this we will be able to know if at some point they release the films that are plotting on command.