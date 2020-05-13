It may be that humanity has finally deciphered the great mystery that hides one of the most emblematic places of all time, even in which in a strange and inexplicable way hundreds of ships and planes have disappeared, yes, we are talking about the Bermuda triangle , located in the Atlantic Ocean between Florida, Bermuda Islands and Puerto Rico.

This place has been linked to numerous extremely strange events.

It all started in 1945 with the disappearance of five American torpedoes and a plane that came to their rescue. Since then, 75 more planes and 300 boats have disappeared in the same place that have left no trace, in addition to more than 1,000 victims who never returned home. The last disappearance that occurred was in 2015, the cargo ship called ¨El Faro¨.

Science Channel, a report about a group of American scientists from Colorado State University who discovered in satellite photos, discovered unusual hexagonal clouds, meteorologists compared their way of acting with an aerial bomb. Among some assumptions, the fact that these clouds cause very powerful air currents stands out, their speed could reach 274 km / h. This wind could be compared to a hurricane and by “exploding” the air, causing waves of up to 15 meters in the ocean.

There is no ship or plane that can run its course in a storm of such magnitude.

The funny thing is that no common cloud produces such regular geometric figures. However, satellite photos showed an exception in the Bermuda triangle. After this announcement, a large group of scientists set to work to determine what causes these anomalies.

It should be noted that it is not the only mystery that this place houses in its depths. There are those who think that it is cursed, others that there is something paranormal in its waters and others that have something to do with aliens. But something is true, not even scientists have been able to explain all the tragedies that have taken place there.

Among the most mysterious disappearances stands out that of Mary Celeste.

Believe it or not, the Bermuda Triangle began to gain fame in the days of Christopher Columbus. During his journey to the new world, Columbus noticed fireballs falling from the sky and colliding with the ocean near the site. At that time there was no developed communication system, so the Bermuda triangle was discovered until the 20th century, however, before that, the macabre place already claimed victims frequently.

One of the best-known disappearances was that of the American merchant ship named Mary Celeste. This ship set sail on November 7, 1972 with Captain Benjamin Briggs on board, as did his wife and two-year-old daughter and a crew of 7 people in total. They were on their way from New York to Genoa, Italy, with a large shipment of 1,700 barrels of raw alcohol. A few days after the ship’s last recorded log on November 25, a British ship found the Mary Celeste floating with a hoisted sail, everything seemed normal and fine, except for one detail, there was no one on board the ship and the lifeboat was nowhere to be found. The only strange thing there was was a sword on the deck, but although it might have been thought that it was a pirate attack, all the crew members’ belongings, alcohol and a six-month supply of food, were in their place. Any natural disaster such as a hurricane can also be ruled out, since the ship did not show any damage. The ship was working perfectly, so it was never discovered why the people on board abandoned it, and never heard from them again.

Although this mystery has no proven connection to the Bermuda triangle, there are those who think that the innocent lives of these people were claimed by the cursed place. And these are just some examples of the macabre events that have taken place there.