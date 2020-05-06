In recent years it is living a change that affects our planet and to which no explanation was being found. As many will know, there is the magnetic north pole, which is a reference for a large number of elements, from being the direction pointed to by the magnetic needle on a compass to a reference in the most current navigation systems.

This magnetic north pole has shifted from the Canada area to Russia, to the Siberia area specifically, what has had its consequences on navigation systems, from GPS to those used in mobiles, which have been forced to update taking into account the new references.

According to information from BBC News, at the University of Leeds they seem to have found the causes that motivate this movement: two magnetic “drops” near the Earth’s core.

Their research in Leeds concludes that the molten material in the center of the Earth has been naturally altered and two drops, or rafts, have been created that are causing this displacement. “This change in pattern has weakened the patch under Canada and slightly increased the strength of the patch under Siberia,” they explain in the research.

This magnetic pole, one of the three on Earth, has traveled hundreds of kilometers in the last thirty years, with an important advance in the XXI century where has moved up to 60 kilometers a year. Although it is estimated that at the moment it is in a process of deceleration, “nobody knows if it will go backwards or not in the future.”

Our planet, life and the reality that surrounds us are full of great mysteries, enigmas that have attracted the curiosity of entire civilizations. And we still don’t have an answer for many of them.

In order to know the causes of the displacement it has been necessary analyze data from different satellites over a long period, especially those of the European Space Agency who have served as a guide to the University of Leeds.

Fortunately, the changes obey the natural course of the planet and the alterations that can cause in the navigation systems are detected and solved at the moment. But it is appreciated to know the causes of a mystery that has lasted so long.