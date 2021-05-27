Mystery solved: did the tardigrades on the Israeli ship that crashed on the Moon survive?

In 2019, a space probe with thousands of tardigrades crashed onto the Moon. Two years later, a study explains whether they survived the impact.

In February 2019, Israel launched the ambitious Beresheet mission towards the Moon, a space probe with a robotic lander with the aim of entering the select group of countries that have managed to place an instrument on our natural satellite.

Two months later, the ship lost control while trying to land and ended up crashing with the lunar surface north of the Sea of ​​Serenity (the region chosen by the scientists in charge of the mission), culminating the mission with a resounding failure.

The impact not only ended the dream of the fledgling Israeli space industry, scattering $ 100 million turned into space debris on the Moon: among the cargo that Beresheet carried with him were Thousands of tardigrades, a microscopic, invertebrate creature capable of withstanding extreme conditions like no other.

The tardigrade’s secret to surviving even space radiation is in the cryptobiosis, a state that allows them to minimize their metabolic processes almost to the degree of suspension, while their organs are protected with a gel known as trehalose.

The impact caused controversy and concern, due to the ability of tardigrades to survive starvation, extreme temperatures and even radiation from space: Could it be that the tardigrades survived the impact and managed to stay alive on the Moon? Could the failure of the Israeli mission have biologically contaminated our natural satellite?

Two years after the impact, a study led by the University of Kent and published in Astrobiology provides evidence to arrive at an answer.

The research was tasked with testing the survival of tardigrades by freezing them and subsequently, subjecting them to high-speed impacts.

For the study, a gas pistol using pressurized hydrogen powder was used. The frozen tardigrades were fired at different speeds against sandbags to measure its resistance to these impacts and later, analyze if they remained intact and could stay alive.

After various tests, the study concluded that tardigrades can only partially resist high-speed impacts: Extremophiles managed to survive collisions that occurred below 900 meters per second. Beyond this threshold their bodies disintegrated.

And although the study authors concluded that tardigrades traveling in the Beresheet mission experienced a shock pressure impossible to resist and therefore died, the results also suggest that in some cases, similar organisms could withstand a pressure and speed similar to that seen during the entry into the Earth’s atmosphere of a minority of meteorites.

The research is a starting point to further understand the possibility that tardigrade-like extremophilic organisms may survive space travel and above all, stay alive after a planetary collision.

The survivability of the Extremophiles is the basic principle of the panspermia, a controversial theory that considers that the Universe is overflowing with life and therefore, the different impacts of asteroids, meteorites and cosmic dust function as an interplanetary transport route that spreads microorganisms throughout the cosmos.

