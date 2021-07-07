Mystery over human bones found in health facility in New York



One of the NYC morgues, in Midtown East.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

NYPD faces the challenge of identifying human bones found yesterday behind the facilities of the City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) in New Springville, Staten Island.

Police responded to the health transfer station located at 2500 Richmond Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, after Facility workers will find the bones according to a NYPD spokeswoman, SILive.com reported.

The city’s medical examiner was notified, but no further information was available at this time. It is unclear if the bones were left precisely there or arrived via garbage truck.

Also on Staten Island, some human remains found in a park in January this year, along with a 2005 calendar, remain unidentified. Months later it was determined that the bones were from a short man (between 4’11 “and 5’5”), possibly Asian or Hispanic, and who had been murdered on an unspecified date.