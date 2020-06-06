UFC has been one of the leaders in following the sport in full coronavirus. During the quarantine, many organizations suspended their billboards and sports seasons.

But, UFC AND Dana White They found a way for this to continue. They first started with three events in Florida. After that, when everything started to normalize, they moved to The Vegas, Nevada. But like some fighters who don’t live in United States, cannot enter due to border closings and pause in the delivery of work visas.

For international fighters, UFC I think Fight Island. The place of this island would apparently be located in Abu Dhabi in the Arab Emirates. The place was revealed by Raphael Marinho of Combat.com

Travel restrictions have been a real problem for UFC considering that many fighters reside outside of the United States, Now, UFC You can schedule combat for those fighters. In interview with Talk the Talk, Dana White He talked about the cost of holding events on the island.

“Let me tell you about Fight Island”, said. “Fight Island is so expensive and so crazy and almost impossible to achieve. When you’re talking about planes carrying people and you have to quarantine people and all of the stuff we’re going through, it’s crazy to even try to do this. But I promise, we will and we will. ”

The place would be the same where UFC I use in 2019, when Khabib Nurmagomedov I face Dustin Poirier. That arena was built for the realization of UFC 242. Many who were on the card felt the heat within that structure. It is expected that June 27th the first event is performed.

Another point to note is that United States lightened travel restrictions for athletes, where Fight Island perhaps it would not be used for long.

Everything seems to indicate that UFC is focused on making that project a reality and now its location is public knowledge, it only remains to wait for the dates and billboards of the events in that place.