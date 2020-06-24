Scientists were unable to identify what type of object merged with the black hole, though they believe it must have been a special one.

The mysterious object has around 2.6 solar masses.

Photo:

File / .

It all happened 800 million years ago, but it has been now, thanks to gravitational waves, that scientists detected the fusion between a black hole and a mysterious object, which could be a neutron star or another black hole. The hypotheses are open.

The intense gravitational wave created by that highly energetic event was captured in August 2019 by detectors Ligo from the United States and Virgo from Italy, according to a study published by The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

However, scientists they couldn’t identify what kind of object merged with the black hole, although they consider that it must have been a special one.

The mysterious object it is approximately 2.6 times the mass of the Sun, which places it in an interval between the most massive neutron star and the lightest black hole ever seen, the Institute for High Energy Physics (Ifae) indicates in a statement.

The heaviest known neutron star is no more than 2.5 times the mass of our Sun and the lightest black hole is around 5 solar masses.

For a long time, the astronomical community was baffled by the lack of observations of compact objects with masses in the range from 2.5 to 5 solar masses, a gray area known as the “gap in the mass distribution”.

That mass interval it’s apparently too small for a black hole and too big for a neutron star, adds the High Energy Physics Institute (Ifae).

When the most massive stars die, they collapse under their own gravity and create black holes; but when they are a little less massive they explode into a supernova and leave behind dense debris called neutron stars, explains Northwestern University (USA).

The mysterious object has around 2.6 solar masses, which places him in the “gap in the distribution of masses”, thus questioning his own existence, adds the Ifae.

The fusion between the mysterious object and a 23 solar mass black hole resulted in a black hole that has about 25 times the mass of Sol and emitted an intense gravitational wave that has been identified as GW190814.

Another peculiarity of this event is that the merger shows the most unusual mass ratio between two objects in a binary system recorded to date. The largest mass is approximately 9 times more massive than the smallest mass, highlights the Spanish University of Barcelona.

“The analysis of the majority of signals announced by LIGO and Virgo to date has passed without major shocks since the masses involved have facilitated the precise identification of the type of objects“Indicates José Antonio Font, coordinator of the Virgo group in the Spanish city of Valencia.

When LIGO and Virgo scientists detected the signal they sent an alert to the astronomical communityThus, many space and ground telescopes tracked for light and other electromagnetic waves, but no signal was collected.

Event GW190814 is a good example of how gravitational waves have the potential to radically change our understanding of the cosmos both at the astronomical level and at the level of fundamental physics ”, considers Mario Martínez, coordinator of the Virgo group at IFAE.

Gravitational waves, which Albert Einstein predicted in his Theory of General Relativity, are a kind of waves or small wrinkles that occur in the space-time fabric of the universe due to events of great violence that generate massive amounts of energy, such as the explosion of a star.