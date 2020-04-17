This Wednesday 15, Thiago Avaca, nine, was found dead in his home in the Tiro Suizo neighborhood of Rosario as reported by the newspaper La Capital of the city of Santa Fe. He played with friends in the family duplex, in the care of an uncle. Her mother was not at home. He arrived already lifeless at the Roque Saénz Peña Hospital, where they found three shots scattered between the skull and abdomen and referred the body to the judicial morgue local for subsequent autopsy.

It was first believed that an intruder had killed him. Thiago’s mother herself fed that version with her own testimony, an anonymous shooter who came and went. Other witnesses assured that it would be impossible for that shooter to reach the duplex wall without going through other addresses of the area.

Nevertheless, the hypothesis of the prosecution of the case in charge of the doctor Marisol Fabbro changed quickly: it was, supposedly, an accident, a game between boys that ended in a possible wrongful death, a firearm left on display in fatal oversight.

Thus, according to judicial sources in Rosario, Infobae, the case was sent to a juvenile court. The uncle in charge that afternoon, a 30-year-old man, had brought the gun to the house, to deposit it on the refrigerator, wrapped in a backpack. Justice, meanwhile, ordered the dermotest on the hands of the 6 boyThey were accompanying Thiago on Wednesday afternoon to try to determine if one of them actually shot him, an expertise carried out by the Criminalistic Cabinet of the Provincial Police. According to The Capital, one of the children tested positive.

On the other hand, something is missing: the weapon that took Thiago’s life, and the uncle who carried it. The weapon was not found. Today, the 30-year-old man is fugitive and has an arrest warrant Over his head, the authorities keep his identity confidential.

Uncle even he would have left a trail of lies: he would have asked the boys who were playing with Thiago to cover him, to say that a stranger came and shot, the hypothesis of the anonymous shooter that the mother later repeated. What led you to plant that lie and run? For now, he wouldn’t be a legitimate user of the weapon to begin with.

The same Wednesday night, the Twitter account of Sociedad Tiro Suizo, the club where Thiago played in the baby football league, fired him with a message and a photo, Thiago with the team shirt:

“From this account we regret to announce the death of Thiago Avaca, player of our baby soccer and we send condolences to his family. QEPD Gladiator, we will never forget you ”, they wrote.