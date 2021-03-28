Mystery about the flipcharts Goldman dropped on Friday at a Chinese tech securities group

A series of large block deals that investors say caused shares in a group of companies to drop sharply has sparked speculation about what’s behind them, with Goldman Sachs being said to be a bank involved in the sales.

Shares of ViacomCBS and Discovery plummeted about 27% each on Friday, while shares of Baidu and Tencent Music, which are listed in the United States, plunged for the week, falling as much as 33.5% and 48%. , 5%, respectively, from Tuesday’s closing levels.

Investors and analysts on Friday cited large blocks of shares of both Viacom and Discovery companies that were placed on the market, calling them massive volumes, which likely exacerbated the declines. Viacom was also downgraded Friday by Wells Fargo.

A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday that Goldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large block operations.

Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported Saturday that Goldman sold more than $ 10 billion worth of shares in block trading.

The Financial Times reported that Goldman told its counterparts that the sales were motivated by “forced deleveraging”, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CNBC reported at https://www.cnbc.com/2021/03/27/archegos-capital-forced-position-liquidation-contributes-to-viacom-discovery-plunge.html that the selling pressure was due to the liquidation of positions by the family office Archegos Capital Management, citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation. An Archegos person who answered the phone declined to comment. Archegos was founded by Bill Hwang, who founded and ran Tiger Asia, according to a capture page https://web.archive.org/web/20210124211426/https://www.archegoscapital.com/management from the fund’s website. Tiger Asia was a Hong Kong based fund https://www.reuters.com/article/togerasia-hedgefund/update-1-hedge-fund-tiger-asia-to-return-investor-money-idUKL4E8JE2XP20120814 looking to profit of betting on securities in Asia.

An email to clients seen by Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/3lYOrZm said that Goldman sold $ 6.6 billion worth of shares in Baidu Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd, before the US market opened on the Friday, according to Saturday’s Bloomberg report.

Goldman then sold $ 3.9 billion worth of shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Discovery Inc, Farfetch Ltd, iQIYI Inc and GSX Techedu Inc, according to the report.

The Financial Times reported that Morgan Stanley sold $ 4 billion worth of shares earlier in the day, followed by another $ 4 billion in the afternoon.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Information from Juby Babu in Bengaluru; additional information from Ken Li, Megan Davies and Sinead Carew; edited by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis) Reuters. Translate serenitymarkets.