Capital surprise in England these days. And is that Ted Smith, a young 24-year-old goalkeeper who wanted to sign Mourinho’s Tottenham A few months ago, he announced his retirement as a professional footballer. For no apparent injury, the goalkeeper has hung up his gloves because he is unhappy with the pressure of professional football.

“It was not me. He did not enjoy it. I love the game and the training but the pressure of the game was beyond me. It has been a long time to assess and make the decision. In your head you know that you are going to tell people that you are leaving a job that is everyone’s dream. I suppose it is the most difficult thing ”, he tells in an interview with The Telegraph.

The one who was the goalkeeper Southend, currently in League One, he became interested in Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham a few months ago. His signing finally did not materialize, and now he has decided to retire. In England they talk that this possible jump would have prevented him from leaving professional football, but now it is of no use to stop to think about it, since Ted Smith has already decided to hang up his gloves.

“I am afraid to play”

“You should enjoy games and I tried it. I tried many times but could not. I am afraid to play a game for a long time and I can’t turn it off. After the games I would watch social media and see what people were saying. 90 of the time by the way there was nothing but I always saw two or three negative comments after a bad game and I stayed with them, “insists the former British goalkeeper.

A mysterious and surprising case in the world of soccer, although Ted Smith believes that there may be more players in his situation: «There are surely more people in this situation. I don’t know how many. I hope what I say can help other people see that There is more to life than going through the stress of a soccer game.