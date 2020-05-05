Mysterious syndrome associated with COVID-19 leaves 15 children hospitalized in New York. Several of the children had tested positive or had been exposed to the coronavirus. New York City health authorities issued an alert saying the children had a syndrome that doctors still don’t fully understand.

Fifteen children, many of whom tested positive or had been exposed to the new coronavirus, have recently been admitted to New York City hospitals with a mysterious disease possibly related to COVID-19, health officials said in an alert on Monday night.

Many of the children, ages 2 to 15, have shown symptoms associated with toxic shock or Kawasaki disease, a rare disease in children that involves inflammation of the blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the health department of the city.

None of the New York City syndrome patients have died, according to a health department bulletin, which describes the disease as a “multi-system inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with Covid-19.”

State health commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said state authorities were also investigating the unexplained syndrome, NYTimes reports.

The syndrome has received increasing attention in recent weeks as cases began to appear in European countries affected by the coronavirus, it is now in the United States.

“There are some recent rare descriptions of children in some European countries who have had this inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to Kawasaki syndrome, but appears to be very rare,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a scientist at the World Health Organization. , at a press conference last week.

It was not immediately known whether children in other parts of the United States have contracted this disease. New York City has been at the center of the pandemic.

Children are less likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 than adults. But some do. In New York City, six children died from coronaviruses, according to data from the health department.

Reports of sick children with unexplained syndrome in New York City have been circulating for several days, but Monday’s bulletin was the first time that city health authorities have warned doctors to be vigilant of patients who They could have it.

The bulletin said that most of the 15 children had a fever and many had a rash, vomiting, or diarrhea. Since their hospitalization, five of them have needed a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe, and most of the 15 “needed blood pressure.”

“The full spectrum of the disease is not yet known,” the bulletin said. Of the 15 patients, the majority were positive for the coronavirus or it was discovered that, through antibody tests, they had probably been previously infected.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said in a statement: “Although the relationship of this syndrome to COVID-19 is not yet defined, and not all of these cases have tested positive for the virus by testing for DNA or serology, the clinical nature of this virus is such that we are asking all providers to contact us immediately if they see patients who meet the criteria we have described. “

“And to parents,” he added, “if your child has symptoms like fever, rash, abdominal pain, or vomiting, call your doctor right away.”