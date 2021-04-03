Mysterious Rivian Prototype Hunted Testing Huge LiDAR

This is the first time that we can see one of Rivian Automotive’s prototypes testing its Driver + semi-autonomous driving system. This unit has been hunted in the street with a huge and visible LIDAR radar on the roof.

Rivian Automotive is about to start serial production of its first two models for the general public, the Rivian R1T pick-up and the Rivian R1S SUV. These were introduced a couple of years ago and in theory they should have hit the market last year, though containment measures prevented the company from completing the development of both models and the preparations to start its transition to production,

The proximity of the start of operations of these models has meant that in recent months the company’s communication department has published numerous previews of both models and their development. But so far we have not had much information about the different driver assistance systems that Rivian will launch shortly, and that they will be grouped together in a system or suite that receives the name Driver +.

LiDAR is similar to that used by Waymo.

The prototype that stars in this new series of spy photos is the first of the brand that has been hunted by testing, unequivocally, the company’s future Driver + semi-autonomous driving systemWell, as we can see, the main feature of this camouflaged R1T prototype is precisely a huge LiDAR radar on top of the cabin.

This is the element that mounts the prototype on the roof and whose mission is to read with great precision the environment of the vehicle to offer the system a view as detailed as possible of the elements that surround the prototype at that moment. What we do not know is the purpose of this test unitSince the Rivians do not mount LiDAR radars on the roof, these tests could be related to a new variant of their system or be just a redundant test to verify that the rest of the vehicle’s sensors read the environment correctly.

Driver +

In principle and according to the statements of the CEO of the company, RJ Scaringe, all the brand’s models include the Driver + system as standard equipment, but it is not yet entirely clear which driver assistance features this suite will include and their capabilities. In any case, it is a level 2 assistance system, so the driver will be ultimately responsible and must be monitoring the operation of the system at all times.