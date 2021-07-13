Mysterious gas found on Venus could be a sign of explosive volcanic activity

The hypothesis about life on Venus has changed radically and the new evidence points to intense volcanic activity on the planet.

Hot. 261 billion kilometers from the Sun. Inhospitable to life as we know it. Life on Venus was inconceivable for the biological forms that we know today. However, the announcement of a gas called ‘phosphine’ in September 2020, changed the natural history of the planet. There was euphoria. 10 months after this assumption, this panorama changed again: it could be that the presence of this compound indicate volcanic activity.

Venusian volcanoes

Illustration: MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA / MGA / Science Photo Library via .

Scientific speculation regarding the possibility of life on Venus was fueled by the detection of phosphine in the planet’s clouds. However, a recent study revealed that it comes from violent volcanic eruptions rather than make development even more impossible biological as we know it.

It was in September 2020 that a team of scientists from Cardiff University announced the presence of the gas between the Venusian clouds. However, at the time they could not identify the provenance of the phosphine. This led to the suggestion that could originate in living organisms, as well as it is generated in our planet.

Recent research denied this possibility. Despite how difficult it is to study the surface of Venus, due to how dense its atmosphere is, there is enough evidence to indicate that phosphine comes from volcanic eruptions. Rather than being a biodicator, it could be more of a sign of volcanic activity beneath the planet’s crust.

We suggest: They discover phosphine, a possible indicator of life in the clouds of Venus

Is there life on Venus?

Photo: MARK GARLICK / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRA / MGA / Science Photo Library via .

As far as we know, no. On the contrary, recent images reveal what could be fresh lava on the surface of the planet. The findings were published in the journal PNAS and this information dismantles the attractive hypothesis about life on Venus, which caused a stir during the last quarter of last year.

Despite the available evidence, the theory of active volcanoes on Venus has its detractors. What not enough phosphorus on the planet, “We do not believe that deep mantle plume volcanism can produce sufficient amounts of phosphine to explain the observations,” says Janusz Petkowski of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Not enough is known about the chemical constitution yet from the atmosphere of Venus to have conclusive results. So far, no abundance of other substances has been observed that could suggest this possibility more strongly. Venus is still a unknown neighbor, latent, close.

Keep reading:

NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus

NASA announces its return to Venus with two new missions: DAVINCI + and VERITAS