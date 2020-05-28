Summer is usually synonymous with E3, and this usually means many ads. The cancellation of the Los Angeles event has not prevented those announcements from seeing the light, as each company seeks its own way of sharing its upcoming releases with the world. Still, for us E3 represents a new Nintendo Direct in which we usually receive many interesting surprises for the Nintendo Switch. We do not know yet if Nintendo will do something special for that date or will simply make unexpected announcements on social networks like the one of Paper Mario Origami King. However, if we listen to Amazon, there would be few games that we will see soon on the Nintendo console.

Great support from third-parties

Today it has been discovered through a Twitter account (@Nintendalerts) that Amazon France has listed in its database a large number of tokens corresponding to unannounced games that come from Nintendo and other third-parties. Between 15 and 20 possible games, all of them supposedly for Nintendo Switch (some of them being cross-platform). In this way, the list would be as follows:

–3 Bethesda games (one of them exclusive to Switch and the other two are cross-platform)

–2 Square Enix games (both exclusive)

–2 Warner games (one exclusive and the other multiplatform)

–2 Ubisoft games (both cross-platform)

–1 Take-Two game (multi platform)

–1 set of Capcom (exclusive to Switch)

–4 Nintendo games

We have before us a very complete summer full of ads, so it will not take long to check if these profiles are real or not. All of these companies have been quite supportive of the Nintendo Switch, so it is not far-fetched to think that we will actually see new announcements. We will also have to wait to see how Nintendo intends to announce its next titles (we are still pending those rumors of Mario 3D games), since we do not know what the big N has prepared for the second half of the year.

